January 10, 2018 / 7:47 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Alcoa Canada workers' union rejects contract offer

Reuters Staff

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Alcoa Corp’s aluminum smelter in Becancour, Quebec rejected the company’s latest contract offer.

About 80 percent of the workers rejected the contract offer but the president of the local steelworker’s union urged the company to continue negotiations.

The company and United Steelworkers had agreed in November to resume contract talks with a government-appointed conciliator.

Becancour produces 430,000 metric tonnes of aluminum annually. Alcoa owns 74.95 percent of Becancour with Rio Tinto Alcan holding 25.05 percent. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
