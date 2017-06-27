Alder's migraine drug meets main goal in late-stage study

June 27 (Reuters) - Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental treatment to prevent episodic migraine met the main goal of reducing monthly migraine days in a late-stage study.

Patients given the company's drug, eptinezumab, experienced a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine days in both 300 mg and 100 mg dosages.

In the study, patients receiving the 300 mg dosage experienced a reduction of 4.3 days from baseline in monthly migraine days, while those on the 100 mg saw a reduction of 3.9 days. Patients on the placebo experienced an average of 3.2-day reduction.

Migraine affects about 36 million Americans and is considered the 6th most disabling disease in the world characterized by recurrent episodes of moderate-to-severe headaches accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivities to light and sound.

Alder joins a crowded field of companies racing to develop a new, more effective migraine treatment.

Apart from Alder, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly Co and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd are all developing drugs to target calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP, a protein involved in pain-signaling during migraine.

Alder said it expects to complete enrollment later this year in another late-stage trial testing patients with chronic migraine. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)