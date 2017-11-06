FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Aldermore agrees $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand
November 6, 2017 / 7:36 AM / Updated a day ago

UK's Aldermore agrees $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group and South African lender FirstRand said they had agreed on a 1.1 billion pound ($1.31 billion) takeover of the British bank.

The 313 pence offer represents a 22.3 percent premium to Aldermore’s closing share price of 245 pence on Oct. 12, the day before the companies announced they were in talks.

Aldermore is among a group of so-called “challenger” banks that emerged after the financial crisis to fill a gap in small business lending and capitalise on problems at bigger lenders such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds.

Aldermore also reported higher nine-month new lending at 2.4 billion pounds, citing strong demand from small and medium sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.

JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets and Lazard are advising the British company. ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
