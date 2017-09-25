FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aldi UK profit falls for third straight year
September 25, 2017 / 6:14 AM / in 24 days

Aldi UK profit falls for third straight year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Aldi reported a 17 percent fall in 2016 operating profit on Monday, a third straight year of decline, reflecting its strategy of maintaining a price gap over larger rivals.

For the year to Dec. 31 2016 Aldi UK & Ireland made an operating profit of 211.3 million pounds ($286.2 million), down from 255.6 million pounds in 2015.

Sales increased 13.5 percent to a record 8.74 billion pounds.

Aldi, Britain’s fifth biggest supermarket, currently trades from 726 UK stores. It plans to have over 1,000 stores by 2022. ($1 = 0.7383 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

