FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abbott wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Alere with conditions
Sections
Featured
China's Xi lays out vision for "new era"
CHINA'S PARTY CONGRESS
China's Xi lays out vision for "new era"
Russian politicians fail to see funny side of 'Death of Stalin'
Entertainment
Russian politicians fail to see funny side of 'Death of Stalin'
FA apologises to women internationals Aluko and Spence
Sport
FA apologises to women internationals Aluko and Spence
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 28, 2017 / 5:48 PM / in 20 days

Abbott wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Alere with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Alere Inc on condition that it sell certain assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

Abbott first offered to buy Alere in February 2016, but the deal ran into trouble because of issues related to the diagnostic maker’s accounting and sales practices. The company finally agreed to buy Alere in April for about $5.3 billion, down from its initial $5.8 billion offer.

To win the approval, the FTC required Abbott to sell two types of point-of-care medical testing device businesses, which can be used in doctors’ offices, hospitals and homes.

The European Union cleared the deal in January. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Paul Simao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.