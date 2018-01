Jan 2 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to work with hedge fund Elliott Management to identify a new member to join the drugmaker’s board.

Elliott, which has built a stake in Alexion, is urging the company to take more action to boost its stock price, including exploring a sale, the New York Times reported last month. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)