Algeria to ban imports of around 900 goods to cut import bill- official document
January 9, 2018 / 10:11 AM / 2 days ago

Algeria to ban imports of around 900 goods to cut import bill- official document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Algeria will ban imports of around 900 goods classified as non-essential in a bid to cut its import bill, according to an official document seen by Reuters.

The list includes all mobile phones and some categories of household appliances, furniture, vegetables, meats, cheeses, fruits, chocolates, pastries, pasta, juice, bottled water and building materials, the document said.

The ban will be reviewed periodically. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Ulf Laessing and John Stonestreet)

