ALGIERS, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil has shown an interest in working in Algeria, the head of state energy firm Sonatrach said on Tuesday.

“It is important to highlight that a big major Exxon Mobil has shown an interest to come to Algeria,” Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour told reporters, without giving further details. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by David Evans)