SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.

Shares in both firms jumped on Monday in the wake of the reports, originally published by newspaper O Globo. In a securities filing, BR Malls also denied it had hired a financial advisor to sound out such a transaction. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier)