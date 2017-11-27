Alibaba updates investors ahead of dollar bond sale

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (IFR) - Alibaba Group Holding kicked off marketing today for a US dollar bond issue that is expected to raise several billion dollars.

Alibaba will hold calls with fixed-income investors today and tomorrow ahead of a potential offering of SEC-registered senior unsecured notes.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering.

A return to the US dollar market would be only Alibaba’s second international bond, following a $8 billion, six-part offering in 2014 that was the largest bond financing from an Asian company at the time.

US-listed Alibaba, China’s dominant online retailer, is eyeing long-term maturities for the financing, according to one source. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve Garton)