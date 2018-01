PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Air France on Saturday denied that it had made an offer to buy the struggling airline Alitalia, a day after Italy’s industry minister said the French flag carrier had made a joint bid with budget airline EasyJet .

“Air France-KLM denies having made an offer to buy Alitalia,” Air France said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Lough and Cyril Altmeyer)