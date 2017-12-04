FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish insurer Tryg to buy Alka for $1.3 bln
December 4, 2017 / 6:19 AM / a day ago

Danish insurer Tryg to buy Alka for $1.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest insurance company Tryg said on Monday it agreed to buy unlisted competitor Alka Forsikring for 8.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.31 billion).

“The acquisition of Alka complements and strengthens Tryg’s position and distribution presence in the Danish private market, Tryg’s core market segment,” it said in a statement.

The total deal value includes excess capital of 2.5 billion crowns, resulting in a valuation for the operations of Alka of 5.7 billion crowns, Tryg added. ($1 = 6.2692 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Gdynia; Editing by Stephen Coates)

