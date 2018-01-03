FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allergan to cut over 1,000 jobs as it works to return to growth
January 3, 2018

Allergan to cut over 1,000 jobs as it works to return to growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc on Wednesday said it plans to cut over 1,000 jobs and eliminate an additional 400 currently open positions, as it works to cut costs in the face of new competition for its second most important drug, dry-eye treatment Restasis.

The company said the jobs and positions it plans to eliminate mostly focus on products and categories where the company has or expects to soon lose exclusivity.

The drugmaker said it expects to take a $125 million charge from the job cuts, primarily due to severance, most of which will be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Allergan said cost savings from this restructuring program should be around $300 million to $400 million per year. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

