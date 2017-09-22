FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Native American tribe moves to dismiss Allergan patent case
September 22, 2017 / 6:13 PM / a month ago

Native American tribe moves to dismiss Allergan patent case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - A Native American tribe holding patents for drugmaker Allergan Plc on Friday moved to dismiss a case brought by generic drug company Mylan NV challenging the patents.

In a filing to the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe asked that Mylan’s case seeking to invalidate Allergan’s patents on dry-eye medicine Restasis be thrown out on the grounds that the board has no jurisdiction over the tribe.

The move was expected after Allergan announced on Sept. 8 that it had transferred Restasis patents to the tribe in order to protect them from administrative challenges. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe)

