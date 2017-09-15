FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. senator slams Allergan tribal patent deal
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 15, 2017 / 3:36 PM / a month ago

U.S. senator slams Allergan tribal patent deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said on Friday a deal Allergan Plc made with a Native American tribe to shield its patents “rips off consumers” and cannot “become the new normal.”

The Ohio Democrat said in a statement to Reuters that he would look at how Congress can ”close loopholes that drug companies exploit to avoid competition.”

Allergan announced on September 8 it would transfer its patents relating to dry-eye medicine Restasis to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, saying the tribe’s sovereign status shields the patents from administrative review. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe)

