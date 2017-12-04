Allianz keeps life insurance yields stable in 2018

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz said on Monday it was keeping the 2018 yields on its life insurance savings policies stable at 3.4 percent in its traditional product line “Klassik” and at 3.7 percent in its new product line dubbed “Perspektive”.

Many life insurers are struggling to meet guaranteed long-term returns as high as 4 percent as pressure from rock-bottom interest rates cuts investment income required to meet the payout commitments. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)