Sept 28 (Reuters) - Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, a unit of German insurer Allianz, named David Warfel as head of aviation, North America, effective Oct. 1.

Warfel was previously head of major risks for aviation at Allianz for more than five years.

Warfel takes the new role from Mike Hansen, who was promoted to global head of aviation earlier this year. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)