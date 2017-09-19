FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz says Germany chief Knof resigns for health reasons
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 6:58 AM / a month ago

Allianz says Germany chief Knof resigns for health reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Allianz’s Germany chief Manfred Knof will step down by the end of the year for health reasons, a spokesman for the insurance giant said on Tuesday.

A supervisory board meeting will be held in the afternoon to discuss the personnel change.

The likely successor is the current Italy country head, Klaus-Peter Roehler, according to a report in Tuesday’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which was also the first to report the resignation citing unnamed sources.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.