UPDATE 1-Allianz says Germany chief Knof resigns for health reasons
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 2:54 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Allianz says Germany chief Knof resigns for health reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with official announcement)

MUNICH, Germany, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Allianz’s Germany chief Manfred Knof will step down by the end of the year for health reasons and be replaced by Italy chief Klaus-Peter Roehler, the insurance giant said on Tuesday.

The new country head for Italy will be Giacomo Campora.

Allianz CEO Oliver Baete praised Roehler in a statement.

“He has a wealth of experience in the Property & Casualty business as well as in Life insurance. Under his leadership, Allianz in Italy made great strides in the digitalization of its Italian business.” (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Christoph Steitz)

