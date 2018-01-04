MOVES-Insurer Allstate names Mario Rizzo as new CFO

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Property & casualty insurer Allstate Corp named Mario Rizzo as its new chief financial officer replacing Steven Shebik.

Rizzo has been the senior vice president and chief financial officer of Allstate’s personal lines business since June 2014.

The insurer also promoted Shebik as vice chairman. (bit.ly/2qpn7uh)

The company said Chief Executive Thomas Wilson will take on the additional role of president following Matthew Winter’s plan to retire on Feb. 23.

Allstate had been preparing for Winter’s departure for about a year by shifting around its executive ranks, Wilson told Reuters.

In addition, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company also named Glenn Shapiro as president of Allstate personal lines. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru and Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)