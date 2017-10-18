FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Alnylam, Vir partner on RNAi-based drugs for infectious diseases
October 18, 2017 / 12:48 PM / in 3 days

CORRECTED-Alnylam, Vir partner on RNAi-based drugs for infectious diseases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Alnylam in the headline and the last paragraph)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Drug developer Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc entered into an agreement with privately held Vir Biotechnology on Wednesday to develop a new class of RNAi-based treatments for infectious diseases, including chronic hepatitis B.

The company’s shares rose as much as 8 percent but pared gains to trade at $119.98 before the bell.

RNAi-based therapies aim to silence certain genes to curb the production of disease-causing proteins and have limited side -effects.

Alnylam said it would receive an upfront payment, comprising cash and Vir’s shares under the deal terms, and would be eligible for more than $1 billion in potential milestone payments among other things.

The company also said it would terminate development of its hepatitis B drug and would work on a new treatment along with Vir for the disease, apart from collaborating on therapies for four other infectious diseases.

Last month, Alnylam said its RNAi-based drug succeeded a key study to treat a rare genetic disease, validating the new treatment and bringing it closer to the market. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
