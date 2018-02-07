FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
February 7, 2018 / 11:08 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Alpek receives regulatory approval for purchase of Petrobras units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - ** Mexican petrochemical company Alpek said on Wednesday that it received approval from Brazilian regulators for the purchase of two petrochemical units from state-run oil company Petrobras . ** The close of the transaction, valued at about $385 million, still depends on other conditions, Alpek said in an advisory to the Mexican stock exchange. ** Shares of Alpek closed on Wednesday at 26.15 pesos on the local stock exchange, down 1.69 percent, before the announcement. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.