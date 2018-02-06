FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 11:07 PM / Updated a day ago

Alphabet names former Time Warner Cable exec to lead internet unit

Paresh Dave

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said a former Time Warner Cable chief operating officer started Tuesday as chief executive of its internet service company, marking the unit’s third CEO in less than two years.

Dinesh Jain, who left Time Warner Cable in 2016, takes over Alphabet’s Access amid decreasing investment in the business.

Access provides high-speed internet service under the Google Fiber and Webpass brand names in nearly 20 U.S. markets. The company reduced expansion plans and cut staff in 2016. Last week, it confirmed a withdrawal from Boston, where Webpass service had been offered.

Previous Access CEO Greg McCray left the company last year. (Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
