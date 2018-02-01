FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Alphabet cracks $100 billion in annual revenue as advertising soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc surged past $100 billion in yearly revenue powered by soaring sales of pricey online ads, but reported a fourth-quarter loss due to a $9.9 billion one-time tax-related charge.

Alphabet on Thursday reported a net loss of $3.02 billion or $4.35 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $5.33 billion or $7.56 per share a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose about 24 percent to $32.32 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

