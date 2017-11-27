FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google says no changes in algorithm to re-rank websites - Russian watchdog
Sections
Featured
No more pain for UK banks in 2017 BoE tests
Banks
No more pain for UK banks in 2017 BoE tests
Crypto-currency crackdown sparks search for safe havens
Market Analysis
Crypto-currency crackdown sparks search for safe havens
Redacted Brexit reports spark new row in parliament
Redacted Brexit reports spark new row in parliament
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 27, 2017 / 8:08 AM / a day ago

Google says no changes in algorithm to re-rank websites - Russian watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday it had been informed by Google that the search engine does not change its algorithm to re-rank individual websites.

Google was responding to a request from Roskomnadzor regarding Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, Roskomnadzor said on its website.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, speaking at an international forum this month, responded to a question about Sputnik articles appearing on Google by saying the company was working to give less prominence to “those kinds of websites” as opposed to delisting them. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.