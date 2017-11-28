FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge says Uber withheld evidence, delays Waymo trial
November 28, 2017 / 4:33 PM / in 18 hours

U.S. judge says Uber withheld evidence, delays Waymo trial

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday said Uber Technologies Inc “withheld evidence from me” and granted a request from Alphabet Inc’s Waymo self-driving car unit to delay a trade secrets trial that had been scheduled to begin next week.

At a hearing in San Francisco federal court, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said it would be a “huge injustice” to force Waymo to go to trial now, given new evidence that has recently surfaced in the case. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Writing by Dan Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

