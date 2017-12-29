FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
#Banking and Financial News
December 29, 2017

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 29 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday 
Alpine Combined
Points                      
1.   Alexis Pinturault (France)       100 
2.   Peter Fill (Italy)               80  
3.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          60  
4.   Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland)     50  
5.   Thomas Dressen (Germany)         45  
6.   Matthias Mayer (Austria)         40  
7.   Martin Cater (Slovenia)          36  
8.   Broderick Thompson (Canada)      32  
9.   Gian Luca Barandun (Switzerland) 29  
10.  Romed Baumann (Austria)          26  
11.  Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      24  
12.  Klemen Kosi (Slovenia)           22  
13.  Riccardo Tonetti (Italy)         20  
14.  Ryan Cochran-Siegle (U.S.)       18  
15.  Jared Goldberg (U.S.)            16  
16.  Ralph Weber (Switzerland)        15  
17.  Bostjan Kline (Slovenia)         14  
18.  Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 13  
19.  Bryce Bennett (U.S.)             12  
19=. Justin Murisier (Switzerland)    12  
Overall
Points                      
1.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        534 
2.  Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    505 
3.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          465 
4.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      454 
5.  Alexis Pinturault (France)       387 
6.  Matthias Mayer (Austria)         318 
7.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          316 
8.  Max Franz (Austria)              303 
9.  Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 297 
10. Dominik Paris (Italy)            272 
11. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     259 
12. Peter Fill (Italy)               255 
13. Thomas Dressen (Germany)         220 
14. Adrien Theaux (France)           216 
15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        209 
16. Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      204 
17. Matts Olsson (Sweden)            198 
18. Josef Ferstl (Germany)           169 
19. Justin Murisier (Switzerland)    167 
20. Manuel Feller (Austria)          163

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
