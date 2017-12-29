Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 29 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Alpine Combined Points 1. Alexis Pinturault (France) 100 2. Peter Fill (Italy) 80 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 60 4. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 50 5. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 45 6. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 40 7. Martin Cater (Slovenia) 36 8. Broderick Thompson (Canada) 32 9. Gian Luca Barandun (Switzerland) 29 10. Romed Baumann (Austria) 26 11. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 24 12. Klemen Kosi (Slovenia) 22 13. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) 20 14. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (U.S.) 18 15. Jared Goldberg (U.S.) 16 16. Ralph Weber (Switzerland) 15 17. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 14 18. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 13 19. Bryce Bennett (U.S.) 12 19=. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 12 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 534 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 505 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 465 4. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 454 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 387 6. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 318 7. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 316 8. Max Franz (Austria) 303 9. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 297 10. Dominik Paris (Italy) 272 11. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 259 12. Peter Fill (Italy) 255 13. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 220 14. Adrien Theaux (France) 216 15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 209 16. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 204 17. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 198 18. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 169 19. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 167 20. Manuel Feller (Austria) 163