FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
Sections
Featured
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
U.S.
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
BUSINESS
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 12, 2017 / 1:09 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday 
Slalom
Points                      
1.   Felix Neureuther (Germany)       100 
2.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    80  
3.   Mattias Hargin (Sweden)          60  
4.   Luca Aerni (Switzerland)         50  
4=.  Daniel Yule (Switzerland)        50  
6.   Loic Meillard (Switzerland)      40  
7.   Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 36  
8.   Alexis Pinturault (France)       32  
9.   Manfred Moelgg (Italy)           29  
10.  Reto Schmidiger (Switzerland)    26  
11.  Jean-Baptiste Grange (France)    24  
12.  Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France)   22  
13.  Marco Schwarz (Austria)          20  
14.  Michael Matt (Austria)           18  
15.  Fritz Dopfer (Germany)           16  
15=. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway)    16  
17.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        14  
18.  Stefano Gross (Italy)            13  
19.  Marc Rochat (Switzerland)        12  
20.  Christian Hirschbuehl (Austria)  11  
Overall
Points                      
1.   Felix Neureuther (Germany)       100 
2.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    80  
3.   Mattias Hargin (Sweden)          60  
4.   Luca Aerni (Switzerland)         50  
4=.  Daniel Yule (Switzerland)        50  
6.   Loic Meillard (Switzerland)      40  
7.   Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 36  
8.   Alexis Pinturault (France)       32  
9.   Manfred Moelgg (Italy)           29  
10.  Reto Schmidiger (Switzerland)    26  
11.  Jean-Baptiste Grange (France)    24  
12.  Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France)   22  
13.  Marco Schwarz (Austria)          20  
14.  Michael Matt (Austria)           18  
15.  Fritz Dopfer (Germany)           16  
15=. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway)    16  
17.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        14  
18.  Stefano Gross (Italy)            13  
19.  Marc Rochat (Switzerland)        12  
20.  Christian Hirschbuehl (Austria)  11

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.