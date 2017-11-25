Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 100 2. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 80 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 60 4. Peter Fill (Italy) 50 5. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 45 6. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 40 7. Adrien Theaux (France) 36 8. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 32 9. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 29 10. Romed Baumann (Austria) 26 11. Max Franz (Austria) 24 12. Gilles Roulin (Switzerland) 22 13. Patrick Kung (Switzerland) 20 14. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 18 15. Andreas Sander (Germany) 16 16. Dominik Paris (Italy) 15 17. Johan Clarey (France) 14 18. Johannes Kroll (Austria) 13 19. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 12 20. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 11 Overall Points 1. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 100 1=. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 100 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 80 3=. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 80 5. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 60 5=. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 60 7. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 50 7=. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 50 7=. Peter Fill (Italy) 50 10. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 45 11. Loic Meillard (Switzerland) 40 11=. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 40 13. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 36 13=. Adrien Theaux (France) 36 15. Alexis Pinturault (France) 32 15=. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 32 17. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 29 17=. Manfred Molgg (Italy) 29 19. Romed Baumann (Austria) 26 19=. Reto Schmidiger (Switzerland) 26