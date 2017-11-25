FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
Special Report
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 25, 2017 / 10:03 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday 
Downhill
Points                      
1.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          100 
2.  Matthias Mayer (Austria)         80  
3.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      60  
4.  Peter Fill (Italy)               50  
5.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          45  
6.  Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 40  
7.  Adrien Theaux (France)           36  
8.  Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland)     32  
9.  Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     29  
10. Romed Baumann (Austria)          26  
11. Max Franz (Austria)              24  
12. Gilles Roulin (Switzerland)      22  
13. Patrick Kung (Switzerland)       20  
14. Thomas Dressen (Germany)         18  
15. Andreas Sander (Germany)         16  
16. Dominik Paris (Italy)            15  
17. Johan Clarey (France)            14  
18. Johannes Kroll (Austria)         13  
19. Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        12  
20. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada)  11  
Overall
Points                      
1.   Felix Neureuther (Germany)       100 
1=.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          100 
3.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    80  
3=.  Matthias Mayer (Austria)         80  
5.   Mattias Hargin (Sweden)          60  
5=.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      60  
7.   Daniel Yule (Switzerland)        50  
7=.  Luca Aerni (Switzerland)         50  
7=.  Peter Fill (Italy)               50  
10.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          45  
11.  Loic Meillard (Switzerland)      40  
11=. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 40  
13.  Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 36  
13=. Adrien Theaux (France)           36  
15.  Alexis Pinturault (France)       32  
15=. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland)     32  
17.  Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     29  
17=. Manfred Molgg (Italy)            29  
19.  Romed Baumann (Austria)          26  
19=. Reto Schmidiger (Switzerland)    26

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.