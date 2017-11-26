Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 100 2. Max Franz (Austria) 80 3. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 60 4. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 50 5. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 45 6. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 40 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 36 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 32 9. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 29 10. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 26 11. Dustin Cook (Canada) 24 12. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 22 13. Thomas Tumler (Switzerland) 20 14. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 18 15. Adrien Theaux (France) 16 16. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 15 17. Christian Walder (Austria) 14 18. Stian Saugestad (Norway) 13 19. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 12 20. Thomas Biesemeyer (U.S.) 11 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 145 2. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 122 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 105 4. Max Franz (Austria) 104 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 100 6. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 90 7. Peter Fill (Italy) 82 8. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 80 8=. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 80 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 72 11. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 60 12. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 58 13. Adrien Theaux (France) 52 14. Dominik Paris (Italy) 51 15. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 50 15=. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 50 17. Loic Meillard (Switzerland) 40 17=. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 40 19. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 36 19=. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 36