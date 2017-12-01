FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
#Banking and Financial News
December 1, 2017 / 9:00 PM / in 20 hours

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday 
Super G
Points                      
1.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          180 
2.   Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     129 
3.   Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        120 
4.   Max Franz (Austria)              92  
5.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      85  
6.   Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 82  
7.   Adrien Theaux (France)           66  
8.   Dominik Paris (Italy)            62  
9.   Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      60  
10.  Peter Fill (Italy)               47  
11.  Alexis Pinturault (France)       45  
12.  Thomas Dressen (Germany)         44  
12=. Josef Ferstl (Germany)           44  
14.  Thomas Tumler (Switzerland)      42  
15.  Matthias Mayer (Austria)         40  
16.  Andreas Sander (Germany)         36  
17.  Dustin Cook (Canada)             35  
18.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          28  
19.  Martin Cater (Slovenia)          24  
20.  Gilles Roulin (Switzerland)      20  
20=. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.)          20  
Overall
Points                      
1.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          225 
2.   Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     158 
3.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      145 
4.   Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        132 
5.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          128 
6.   Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 122 
7.   Matthias Mayer (Austria)         120 
8.   Max Franz (Austria)              116 
9.   Adrien Theaux (France)           102 
10.  Felix Neureuther (Germany)       100 
11.  Peter Fill (Italy)               97  
12.  Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    80  
13.  Alexis Pinturault (France)       77  
13=. Dominik Paris (Italy)            77  
15.  Thomas Dressen (Germany)         62  
16.  Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      60  
16=. Mattias Hargin (Sweden)          60  
18.  Andreas Sander (Germany)         52  
19.  Luca Aerni (Switzerland)         50  
19=. Daniel Yule (Switzerland)        50

