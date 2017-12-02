Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 180 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 160 3. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 102 4. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 78 5. Peter Fill (Italy) 76 6. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 69 6=. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 69 8. Adrien Theaux (France) 68 9. Dominik Paris (Italy) 60 10. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 58 11. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 52 11=. Andreas Sander (Germany) 52 13. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 50 14. Johan Clarey (France) 43 15. Max Franz (Austria) 39 16. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 27 17. Romed Baumann (Austria) 26 18. Gilles Roulin (Switzerland) 25 19. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 21 20. Patrick Kung (Switzerland) 20 20=. Johannes Kroll (Austria) 20 20=. Bryce Bennett (U.S.) 20 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 249 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 245 3. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 208 4. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 198 5. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 142 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 141 7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 140 8. Adrien Theaux (France) 134 9. Max Franz (Austria) 131 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 123 11. Dominik Paris (Italy) 122 11=. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 122 13. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 110 14. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 100 15. Andreas Sander (Germany) 88 16. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 80 17. Alexis Pinturault (France) 77 18. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 60 19. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 55 20. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 51