FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 2, 2017 / 8:41 PM / in 13 hours

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday 
Downhill
Points                      
1.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          180 
2.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      160 
3.   Matthias Mayer (Austria)         102 
4.   Thomas Dressen (Germany)         78  
5.   Peter Fill (Italy)               76  
6.   Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     69  
6=.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          69  
8.   Adrien Theaux (France)           68  
9.   Dominik Paris (Italy)            60  
10.  Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 58  
11.  Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland)     52  
11=. Andreas Sander (Germany)         52  
13.  Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      50  
14.  Johan Clarey (France)            43  
15.  Max Franz (Austria)              39  
16.  Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada)  27  
17.  Romed Baumann (Austria)          26  
18.  Gilles Roulin (Switzerland)      25  
19.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        21  
20.  Patrick Kung (Switzerland)       20  
20=. Johannes Kroll (Austria)         20  
20=. Bryce Bennett (U.S.)             20  
Overall
Points                      
1.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          249 
2.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      245 
3.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          208 
4.   Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     198 
5.   Matthias Mayer (Austria)         142 
6.   Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        141 
7.   Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 140 
8.   Adrien Theaux (France)           134 
9.   Max Franz (Austria)              131 
10.  Peter Fill (Italy)               123 
11.  Dominik Paris (Italy)            122 
11=. Thomas Dressen (Germany)         122 
13.  Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      110 
14.  Felix Neureuther (Germany)       100 
15.  Andreas Sander (Germany)         88  
16.  Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    80  
17.  Alexis Pinturault (France)       77  
18.  Mattias Hargin (Sweden)          60  
19.  Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland)     55  
20.  Josef Ferstl (Germany)           51

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.