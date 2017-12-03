Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 100 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 80 3. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 60 4. Manuel Feller (Austria) 50 5. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 45 6. Loic Meillard (Switzerland) 40 7. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 36 8. Filip Zubcic (Croatia) 32 9. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 29 10. Tommy Ford (U.S.) 26 11. Trevor Philp (Canada) 24 12. Alexis Pinturault (France) 22 13. Manfred Molgg (Italy) 20 14. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 18 15. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 16 16. Stefan Hadalin (Slovenia) 15 17. Bjornar Neteland (Norway) 14 18. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 13 19. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) 12 20. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 11 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 249 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 245 3. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 208 4. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 198 5. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 160 6. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 145 7. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 142 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 141 9. Adrien Theaux (France) 134 10. Max Franz (Austria) 131 11. Peter Fill (Italy) 123 12. Dominik Paris (Italy) 122 12=. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 122 14. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 114 15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 110 16. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 100 17. Alexis Pinturault (France) 99 18. Andreas Sander (Germany) 88 19. Loic Meillard (Switzerland) 80 20. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 60 20=. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 60