Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
December 3, 2017 / 9:12 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday 
Giant Slalom
Points                   
1.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)     100 
2.  Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 80  
3.  Stefan Luitz (Germany)        60  
4.  Manuel Feller (Austria)       50  
5.  Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 45  
6.  Loic Meillard (Switzerland)   40  
7.  Ted Ligety (U.S.)             36  
8.  Filip Zubcic (Croatia)        32  
9.  Matts Olsson (Sweden)         29  
10. Tommy Ford (U.S.)             26  
11. Trevor Philp (Canada)         24  
12. Alexis Pinturault (France)    22  
13. Manfred Molgg (Italy)         20  
14. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia)        18  
15. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy)   16  
16. Stefan Hadalin (Slovenia)     15  
17. Bjornar Neteland (Norway)     14  
18. Andre Myhrer (Sweden)         13  
19. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy)      12  
20. Fritz Dopfer (Germany)        11  
Overall
Points                      
1.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          249 
2.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      245 
3.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          208 
4.   Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     198 
5.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    160 
6.   Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 145 
7.   Matthias Mayer (Austria)         142 
8.   Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        141 
9.   Adrien Theaux (France)           134 
10.  Max Franz (Austria)              131 
11.  Peter Fill (Italy)               123 
12.  Dominik Paris (Italy)            122 
12=. Thomas Dressen (Germany)         122 
14.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        114 
15.  Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      110 
16.  Felix Neureuther (Germany)       100 
17.  Alexis Pinturault (France)       99  
18.  Andreas Sander (Germany)         88  
19.  Loic Meillard (Switzerland)      80  
20.  Mattias Hargin (Sweden)          60  
20=. Stefan Luitz (Germany)           60

