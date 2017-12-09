Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 160 2. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 140 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 125 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 122 5. Manuel Feller (Austria) 82 6. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 69 7. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 58 8. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 54 9. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 51 10. Mathieu Faivre (France) 50 11. Alexander Schmid (Germany) 40 11=. Loic Meillard (Switzerland) 40 13. Tommy Ford (U.S.) 35 14. Filip Zubcic (Croatia) 34 15. Florian Eisath (Italy) 32 16. Thomas Fanara (France) 29 16=. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 29 18. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 28 19. Manfred Molgg (Italy) 27 20. Trevor Philp (Canada) 24 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 249 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 245 3. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 208 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 205 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 199 6. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 198 7. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 174 8. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 145 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 142 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 141 11. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 140 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 134 13. Max Franz (Austria) 131 14. Peter Fill (Italy) 123 15. Dominik Paris (Italy) 122 15=. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 122 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 110 18. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 100 19. Andreas Sander (Germany) 88 20. Manuel Feller (Austria) 82