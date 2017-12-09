FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
November 24, 2016 / 8:01 PM / a day ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday 
Giant Slalom
Points                   
1.   Marcel Hirscher (Austria)     160 
2.   Stefan Luitz (Germany)        140 
3.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 125 
4.   Alexis Pinturault (France)    122 
5.   Manuel Feller (Austria)       82  
6.   Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 69  
7.   Matts Olsson (Sweden)         58  
8.   Zan Kranjec (Slovenia)        54  
9.   Ted Ligety (U.S.)             51  
10.  Mathieu Faivre (France)       50  
11.  Alexander Schmid (Germany)    40  
11=. Loic Meillard (Switzerland)   40  
13.  Tommy Ford (U.S.)             35  
14.  Filip Zubcic (Croatia)        34  
15.  Florian Eisath (Italy)        32  
16.  Thomas Fanara (France)        29  
16=. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 29  
18.  Luca De Aliprandini (Italy)   28  
19.  Manfred Molgg (Italy)         27  
20.  Trevor Philp (Canada)         24  
Overall
Points                      
1.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          249 
2.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      245 
3.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          208 
4.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    205 
5.   Alexis Pinturault (France)       199 
6.   Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     198 
7.   Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        174 
8.   Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 145 
9.   Matthias Mayer (Austria)         142 
10.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        141 
11.  Stefan Luitz (Germany)           140 
12.  Adrien Theaux (France)           134 
13.  Max Franz (Austria)              131 
14.  Peter Fill (Italy)               123 
15.  Dominik Paris (Italy)            122 
15=. Thomas Dressen (Germany)         122 
17.  Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      110 
18.  Felix Neureuther (Germany)       100 
19.  Andreas Sander (Germany)         88  
20.  Manuel Feller (Austria)          82

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
