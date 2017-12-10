Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 160 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 114 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 100 4. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 92 5. Michael Matt (Austria) 68 6. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 65 7. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 60 8. Loic Meillard (Switzerland) 58 9. Stefano Gross (Italy) 53 10. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 52 11. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 50 11=. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 50 13. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 49 14. Jonathan Nordbotten (Norway) 45 15. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 44 16. Christian Hirschbuhl (Austria) 35 17. Julien Lizeroux (France) 32 17=. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 32 17=. Alexis Pinturault (France) 32 20. Manfred Molgg (Italy) 29 20=. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 29 Overall Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 285 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 274 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 249 4. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 245 5. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 208 6. Alexis Pinturault (France) 199 7. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 198 8. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 145 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 142 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 141 11. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 140 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 134 13. Max Franz (Austria) 131 14. Peter Fill (Italy) 123 15. Dominik Paris (Italy) 122 15=. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 122 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 110 18. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 100 19. Loic Meillard (Switzerland) 98 20. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 92