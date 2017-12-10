FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
December 10, 2017 / 1:02 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday 
Slalom
Points                      
1.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    160 
2.   Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        114 
3.   Felix Neureuther (Germany)       100 
4.   Mattias Hargin (Sweden)          92  
5.   Michael Matt (Austria)           68  
6.   Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 65  
7.   Andre Myhrer (Sweden)            60  
8.   Loic Meillard (Switzerland)      58  
9.   Stefano Gross (Italy)            53  
10.  Fritz Dopfer (Germany)           52  
11.  Luca Aerni (Switzerland)         50  
11=. Daniel Yule (Switzerland)        50  
13.  Marco Schwarz (Austria)          49  
14.  Jonathan Nordbotten (Norway)     45  
15.  Jean-Baptiste Grange (France)    44  
16.  Christian Hirschbuhl (Austria)   35  
17.  Julien Lizeroux (France)         32  
17=. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway)    32  
17=. Alexis Pinturault (France)       32  
20.  Manfred Molgg (Italy)            29  
20=. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France)   29  
Overall
Points                      
1.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    285 
2.   Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        274 
3.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          249 
4.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      245 
5.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          208 
6.   Alexis Pinturault (France)       199 
7.   Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     198 
8.   Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 145 
9.   Matthias Mayer (Austria)         142 
10.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        141 
11.  Stefan Luitz (Germany)           140 
12.  Adrien Theaux (France)           134 
13.  Max Franz (Austria)              131 
14.  Peter Fill (Italy)               123 
15.  Dominik Paris (Italy)            122 
15=. Thomas Dressen (Germany)         122 
17.  Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      110 
18.  Felix Neureuther (Germany)       100 
19.  Loic Meillard (Switzerland)      98  
20.  Mattias Hargin (Sweden)          92

