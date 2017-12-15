FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 15, 2017 / 2:26 PM / a day ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday 
Super G
Points                      
1.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          180 
2.  Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     174 
3.  Max Franz (Austria)              172 
4.  Josef Ferstl (Germany)           144 
5.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        136 
6.  Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 132 
7.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      114 
8.  Adrien Theaux (France)           102 
9.  Matthias Mayer (Austria)         100 
10. Peter Fill (Italy)               79  
11. Andreas Sander (Germany)         76  
12. Dominik Paris (Italy)            72  
13. Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      67  
14. Thomas Dressen (Germany)         55  
15. Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          54  
16. Dustin Cook (Canada)             53  
17. Alexis Pinturault (France)       49  
18. Thomas Tumler (Switzerland)      42  
19. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia)         34  
20. Thomas Biesemeyer (U.S.)         31  
Overall
Points                      
1.  Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    285 
2.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      274 
2=. Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        274 
4.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          249 
5.  Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     243 
6.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          234 
7.  Max Franz (Austria)              211 
8.  Alexis Pinturault (France)       203 
9.  Matthias Mayer (Austria)         202 
10. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 195 
11. Adrien Theaux (France)           170 
12. Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        157 
13. Peter Fill (Italy)               155 
14. Josef Ferstl (Germany)           151 
15. Stefan Luitz (Germany)           140 
16. Thomas Dressen (Germany)         133 
17. Dominik Paris (Italy)            132 
18. Andreas Sander (Germany)         128 
19. Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      117 
20. Felix Neureuther (Germany)       100

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.