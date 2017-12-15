Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Super G Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 180 2. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 174 3. Max Franz (Austria) 172 4. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 144 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 136 6. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 132 7. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 114 8. Adrien Theaux (France) 102 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 100 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 79 11. Andreas Sander (Germany) 76 12. Dominik Paris (Italy) 72 13. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 67 14. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 55 15. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 54 16. Dustin Cook (Canada) 53 17. Alexis Pinturault (France) 49 18. Thomas Tumler (Switzerland) 42 19. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 34 20. Thomas Biesemeyer (U.S.) 31 Overall Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 285 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 274 2=. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 274 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 249 5. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 243 6. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 234 7. Max Franz (Austria) 211 8. Alexis Pinturault (France) 203 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 202 10. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 195 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 170 12. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 157 13. Peter Fill (Italy) 155 14. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 151 15. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 140 16. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 133 17. Dominik Paris (Italy) 132 18. Andreas Sander (Germany) 128 19. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 117 20. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 100