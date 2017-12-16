Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 260 2. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 212 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 149 4. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 116 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 100 6. Max Franz (Austria) 99 7. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 98 8. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 95 9. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 82 10. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 78 10=. Adrien Theaux (France) 78 12. Peter Fill (Italy) 76 13. Gilles Roulin (Switzerland) 75 14. Andreas Sander (Germany) 74 15. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 71 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 66 17. Bryce Bennett (U.S.) 44 18. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 43 18=. Johan Clarey (France) 43 20. Jared Goldberg (U.S.) 37 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 374 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 329 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 285 4. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 274 5. Max Franz (Austria) 271 6. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 266 7. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 256 8. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 216 9. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 208 10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 203 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 180 12. Dominik Paris (Italy) 172 13. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 169 14. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 164 15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 162 16. Peter Fill (Italy) 155 17. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 153 18. Andreas Sander (Germany) 150 19. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 140 20. Gilles Roulin (Switzerland) 101