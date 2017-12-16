FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
#Banking and Financial News
December 16, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 3 days ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday 
Downhill
Points                      
1.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      260 
2.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          212 
3.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          149 
4.   Matthias Mayer (Austria)         116 
5.   Dominik Paris (Italy)            100 
6.   Max Franz (Austria)              99  
7.   Thomas Dressen (Germany)         98  
8.   Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      95  
9.   Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     82  
10.  Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland)     78  
10=. Adrien Theaux (France)           78  
12.  Peter Fill (Italy)               76  
13.  Gilles Roulin (Switzerland)      75  
14.  Andreas Sander (Germany)         74  
15.  Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 71  
16.  Romed Baumann (Austria)          66  
17.  Bryce Bennett (U.S.)             44  
18.  Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada)  43  
18=. Johan Clarey (France)            43  
20.  Jared Goldberg (U.S.)            37  
Overall
Points                      
1.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      374 
2.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          329 
3.  Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    285 
4.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        274 
5.  Max Franz (Austria)              271 
6.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          266 
7.  Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     256 
8.  Matthias Mayer (Austria)         216 
9.  Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 208 
10. Alexis Pinturault (France)       203 
11. Adrien Theaux (France)           180 
12. Dominik Paris (Italy)            172 
13. Josef Ferstl (Germany)           169 
14. Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        164 
15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      162 
16. Peter Fill (Italy)               155 
17. Thomas Dressen (Germany)         153 
18. Andreas Sander (Germany)         150 
19. Stefan Luitz (Germany)           140 
20. Gilles Roulin (Switzerland)      101

