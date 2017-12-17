Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 260 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 205 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 151 4. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 140 5. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 119 6. Manuel Feller (Austria) 118 7. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 114 8. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 98 9. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 96 10. Mathieu Faivre (France) 74 11. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 60 12. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 55 13. Loic Meillard (Switzerland) 53 14. Florian Eisath (Italy) 47 14=. Thomas Fanara (France) 47 16. Alexander Schmid (Germany) 45 17. Filip Zubcic (Croatia) 40 18. Manfred Molgg (Italy) 39 19. Tommy Ford (U.S.) 35 20. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 34 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 374 1=. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 374 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 365 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 329 5. Max Franz (Austria) 271 6. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 266 7. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 256 8. Alexis Pinturault (France) 232 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 216 10. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 208 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 180 12. Dominik Paris (Italy) 172 13. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 169 14. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 164 15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 162 16. Peter Fill (Italy) 155 17. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 153 18. Andreas Sander (Germany) 150 19. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 140 20. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 119