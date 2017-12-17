FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
#Banking and Financial News
December 17, 2017

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday 
Giant Slalom
Points                   
1.   Marcel Hirscher (Austria)     260 
2.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 205 
3.   Alexis Pinturault (France)    151 
4.   Stefan Luitz (Germany)        140 
5.   Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 119 
6.   Manuel Feller (Austria)       118 
7.   Zan Kranjec (Slovenia)        114 
8.   Matts Olsson (Sweden)         98  
9.   Ted Ligety (U.S.)             96  
10.  Mathieu Faivre (France)       74  
11.  Luca De Aliprandini (Italy)   60  
12.  Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 55  
13.  Loic Meillard (Switzerland)   53  
14.  Florian Eisath (Italy)        47  
14=. Thomas Fanara (France)        47  
16.  Alexander Schmid (Germany)    45  
17.  Filip Zubcic (Croatia)        40  
18.  Manfred Molgg (Italy)         39  
19.  Tommy Ford (U.S.)             35  
20.  Gino Caviezel (Switzerland)   34  
Overall
Points                      
1.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        374 
1=. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      374 
3.  Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    365 
4.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          329 
5.  Max Franz (Austria)              271 
6.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          266 
7.  Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     256 
8.  Alexis Pinturault (France)       232 
9.  Matthias Mayer (Austria)         216 
10. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 208 
11. Adrien Theaux (France)           180 
12. Dominik Paris (Italy)            172 
13. Josef Ferstl (Germany)           169 
14. Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        164 
15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      162 
16. Peter Fill (Italy)               155 
17. Thomas Dressen (Germany)         153 
18. Andreas Sander (Germany)         150 
19. Stefan Luitz (Germany)           140 
20. Justin Murisier (Switzerland)    119

