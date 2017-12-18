Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Monday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 320 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 285 3. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 198 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 180 5. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 155 6. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 140 7. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 124 8. Manuel Feller (Austria) 118 9. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 104 10. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 100 11. Mathieu Faivre (France) 81 12. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 80 13. Loic Meillard (Switzerland) 77 14. Filip Zubcic (Croatia) 72 15. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 62 16. Florian Eisath (Italy) 58 17. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 55 17=. Roberto Nani (Italy) 55 19. Alexander Schmid (Germany) 54 20. Thomas Fanara (France) 51 Overall Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 445 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 434 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 374 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 345 5. Max Franz (Austria) 271 6. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 266 7. Alexis Pinturault (France) 261 8. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 258 9. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 256 10. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 238 11. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 198 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 180 13. Dominik Paris (Italy) 172 14. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 169 15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 164 16. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 162 17. Peter Fill (Italy) 155 17=. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 155 19. Thomas Dressen (Germany) 153 20. Andreas Sander (Germany) 150