Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
December 18, 2017 / 7:51 PM / Updated a day ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Monday 
Giant Slalom
Points                      
1.   Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        320 
2.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    285 
3.   Matts Olsson (Sweden)            198 
4.   Alexis Pinturault (France)       180 
5.   Justin Murisier (Switzerland)    155 
6.   Stefan Luitz (Germany)           140 
7.   Zan Kranjec (Slovenia)           124 
8.   Manuel Feller (Austria)          118 
9.   Ted Ligety (U.S.)                104 
10.  Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway)    100 
11.  Mathieu Faivre (France)          81  
12.  Luca De Aliprandini (Italy)      80  
13.  Loic Meillard (Switzerland)      77  
14.  Filip Zubcic (Croatia)           72  
15.  Andre Myhrer (Sweden)            62  
16.  Florian Eisath (Italy)           58  
17.  Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 55  
17=. Roberto Nani (Italy)             55  
19.  Alexander Schmid (Germany)       54  
20.  Thomas Fanara (France)           51  
Overall
Points                      
1.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    445 
2.   Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        434 
3.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      374 
4.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          345 
5.   Max Franz (Austria)              271 
6.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          266 
7.   Alexis Pinturault (France)       261 
8.   Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 258 
9.   Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     256 
10.  Matthias Mayer (Austria)         238 
11.  Matts Olsson (Sweden)            198 
12.  Adrien Theaux (France)           180 
13.  Dominik Paris (Italy)            172 
14.  Josef Ferstl (Germany)           169 
15.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        164 
16.  Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      162 
17.  Peter Fill (Italy)               155 
17=. Justin Murisier (Switzerland)    155 
19.  Thomas Dressen (Germany)         153 
20.  Andreas Sander (Germany)         150

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
