Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
December 22, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 3 days ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday 
Slalom
Points                      
1.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    220 
2.   Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        214 
3.   Luca Aerni (Switzerland)         130 
4.   Mattias Hargin (Sweden)          105 
5.   Daniel Yule (Switzerland)        100 
5=.  Felix Neureuther (Germany)       100 
7.   Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 97  
8.   Andre Myhrer (Sweden)            84  
9.   Stefano Gross (Italy)            82  
10.  Michael Matt (Austria)           68  
11.  Manfred Molgg (Italy)            65  
12.  Jean-Baptiste Grange (France)    62  
13.  Alexis Pinturault (France)       58  
13=. Loic Meillard (Switzerland)      58  
15.  Christian Hirschbuhl (Austria)   57  
16.  Dave Ryding (Britain)            52  
16=. Julien Lizeroux (France)         52  
16=. Fritz Dopfer (Germany)           52  
19.  Marco Schwarz (Austria)          49  
20.  Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway)    46  
Overall
Points                      
1.   Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        534 
2.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    505 
3.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      374 
4.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          345 
5.   Alexis Pinturault (France)       287 
6.   Max Franz (Austria)              271 
7.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          266 
8.   Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 258 
9.   Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     256 
10.  Matthias Mayer (Austria)         238 
11.  Matts Olsson (Sweden)            198 
12.  Adrien Theaux (France)           180 
13.  Dominik Paris (Italy)            172 
14.  Josef Ferstl (Germany)           169 
15.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        164 
16.  Manuel Feller (Austria)          163 
17.  Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      162 
18.  Luca Aerni (Switzerland)         158 
19.  Peter Fill (Italy)               155 
19=. Justin Murisier (Switzerland)    155

