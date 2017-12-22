Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 220 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 214 3. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 130 4. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 105 5. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 100 5=. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 100 7. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 97 8. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 84 9. Stefano Gross (Italy) 82 10. Michael Matt (Austria) 68 11. Manfred Molgg (Italy) 65 12. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 62 13. Alexis Pinturault (France) 58 13=. Loic Meillard (Switzerland) 58 15. Christian Hirschbuhl (Austria) 57 16. Dave Ryding (Britain) 52 16=. Julien Lizeroux (France) 52 16=. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 52 19. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 49 20. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 46 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 534 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 505 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 374 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 345 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 287 6. Max Franz (Austria) 271 7. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 266 8. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 258 9. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 256 10. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 238 11. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 198 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 180 13. Dominik Paris (Italy) 172 14. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 169 15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 164 16. Manuel Feller (Austria) 163 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 162 18. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 158 19. Peter Fill (Italy) 155 19=. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 155