Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings
#Banking and Financial News
December 28, 2017 / 3:20 PM / a day ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Thursday 
Downhill
Points                      
1.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      340 
2.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          262 
3.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          209 
4.   Dominik Paris (Italy)            200 
5.   Matthias Mayer (Austria)         156 
6.   Max Franz (Austria)              131 
7.   Thomas Dressen (Germany)         120 
8.   Adrien Theaux (France)           114 
9.   Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      113 
10.  Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 97  
11.  Peter Fill (Italy)               96  
11=. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland)     96  
13.  Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     85  
14.  Gilles Roulin (Switzerland)      80  
15.  Andreas Sander (Germany)         75  
16.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        73  
17.  Romed Baumann (Austria)          71  
18.  Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada)  69  
19.  Bryce Bennett (U.S.)             59  
20.  Johan Clarey (France)            51  
Overall
Points                      
1.   Marcel Hirscher (Austria)        534 
2.   Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)    505 
3.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)      454 
4.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)          405 
5.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)          316 
6.   Max Franz (Austria)              303 
7.   Alexis Pinturault (France)       287 
8.   Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 284 
9.   Matthias Mayer (Austria)         278 
10.  Dominik Paris (Italy)            272 
11.  Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)     259 
12.  Adrien Theaux (France)           216 
13.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)        209 
14.  Matts Olsson (Sweden)            198 
15.  Christof Innerhofer (Italy)      180 
16.  Thomas Dressen (Germany)         175 
16=. Peter Fill (Italy)               175 
18.  Josef Ferstl (Germany)           169 
19.  Manuel Feller (Austria)          163 
20.  Luca Aerni (Switzerland)         158

