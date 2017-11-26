FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings
November 26, 2017 / 7:24 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday 
Slalom
Points                     
1.   Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)         180 
1=.  Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)         180 
3.   Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)       95  
4.   Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden)     76  
5.   Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 65  
6.   Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)    60  
6=.  Bernadette Schild (Austria)     60  
8.   Lena Durr (Germany)             55  
9.   Melanie Meillard (Switzerland)  45  
10.  Katharina Gallhuber (Austria)   44  
10=. Emelie Wikstrom (Sweden)        44  
12.  Ana Bucik (Slovenia)            43  
13.  Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)    42  
14.  Chiara Costazza (Italy)         35  
15.  Laurence St-Germain (Canada)    32  
15=. Stephanie Brunner (Austria)     32  
17.  Marina Wallner (Germany)        29  
18.  Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada)   26  
19.  Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria)  24  
20.  Marusa Ferk (Slovenia)          23  
Overall
Points                     
1.   Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)         305 
2.   Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)         221 
3.   Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)   200 
4.   Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)       141 
5.   Stephanie Brunner (Austria)     132 
6.   Manuela Molgg (Italy)           129 
7.   Tessa Worley (France)           120 
8.   Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)    112 
9.   Bernadette Schild (Austria)     102 
10.  Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden)     76  
11.  Melanie Meillard (Switzerland)  74  
12.  Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 65  
13.  Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)     60  
14.  Lena Durr (Germany)             55  
15.  Irene Curtoni (Italy)           53  
16.  Federica Brignone (Italy)       45  
17.  Emelie Wikstrom (Sweden)        44  
17=. Katharina Gallhuber (Austria)   44  
17=. Tina Robnik (Slovenia)          44  
20.  Ana Bucik (Slovenia)            43

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
