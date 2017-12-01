Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Dec 1 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Friday Downhill Points 1. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 100 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 80 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 60 4. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 50 5. Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.) 45 6. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 40 7. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 36 8. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 32 9. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 29 10. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 26 11. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 24 12. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 22 13. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 20 13=. Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) 20 15. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 16 16. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 15 17. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 14 18. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 13 19. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 12 20. Nicol Delago (Italy) 11 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 365 2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 236 3. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 221 4. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 141 5. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 132 6. Manuela Molgg (Italy) 129 7. Tessa Worley (France) 120 8. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 112 9. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 102 10. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 100 11. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 89 12. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden) 76 13. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 74 13=. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 74 15. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 71 16. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 65 17. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 56 18. Lena Durr (Germany) 55 19. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 53 20. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 50