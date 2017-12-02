FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings
December 2, 2017 / 10:31 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday 
Downhill
Points                    
1.   Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)        160 
2.   Cornelia Hutter (Austria)      150 
3.   Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 125 
4.   Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)  116 
5.   Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)   92  
6.   Sofia Goggia (Italy)           69  
7.   Stacey Cook (U.S.)             64  
8.   Elena Fanchini (Italy)         61  
9.   Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) 56  
10.  Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.)        53  
11.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)         45  
12.  Kira Weidle (Germany)          40  
13.  Verena Stuffer (Italy)         34  
14.  Christine Scheyer (Austria)    32  
15.  Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)    31  
16.  Anna Veith (Austria)           26  
16=. Breezy Johnson (U.S.)          26  
18.  Joana Hahlen (Switzerland)     24  
19.  Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)            22  
19=. Stephanie Venier (Austria)     22  
19=. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)   22  
Overall
Points                     
1.  Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)         465 
2.  Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)   316 
3.  Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)         221 
4.  Cornelia Hutter (Austria)       150 
5.  Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)       141 
6.  Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)    134 
6=. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)  134 
8.  Stephanie Brunner (Austria)     132 
9.  Manuela Molgg (Italy)           129 
10. Tessa Worley (France)           120 
11. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)    112 
12. Bernadette Schild (Austria)     102 
13. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)     91  
14. Sofia Goggia (Italy)            85  
15. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden)     76  
16. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland)  74  
17. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 71  
18. Stacey Cook (U.S.)              64  
19. Elena Fanchini (Italy)          61  
20. Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)  56

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
