Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 160 2. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 150 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 125 4. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 116 5. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 92 6. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 69 7. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 64 8. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 61 9. Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) 56 10. Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.) 53 11. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 45 12. Kira Weidle (Germany) 40 13. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 34 14. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 32 15. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 31 16. Anna Veith (Austria) 26 16=. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 26 18. Joana Hahlen (Switzerland) 24 19. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 22 19=. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 22 19=. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 22 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 465 2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 316 3. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 221 4. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 150 5. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 141 6. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 134 6=. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 134 8. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 132 9. Manuela Molgg (Italy) 129 10. Tessa Worley (France) 120 11. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 112 12. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 102 13. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 91 14. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 85 15. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden) 76 16. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 74 17. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 71 18. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 64 19. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 61 20. Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) 56