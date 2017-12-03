Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 100 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 80 3. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 60 4. Tessa Worley (France) 50 5. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 45 6. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 40 7. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 36 8. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 32 9. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 29 10. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 26 11. Tamara Tippler (Austria) 24 12. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 22 13. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 20 14. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 18 15. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 16 16. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 15 16=. Joana Hahlen (Switzerland) 15 18. Laura Gauche (France) 13 19. Priska Nufer (Switzerland) 12 20. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 11 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 510 2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 336 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 234 4. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 221 5. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 182 6. Tessa Worley (France) 170 7. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 152 8. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 141 9. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 133 10. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 132 11. Manuela Molgg (Italy) 129 12. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 114 13. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 112 14. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 107 15. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 102 16. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 82 17. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden) 76 18. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 74 19. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 71 20. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 64