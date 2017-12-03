FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings
Sections
Featured
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
yemen
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
health
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 3, 2017 / 8:12 PM / Updated a day ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday 
Super G
Points                    
1.   Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 100 
2.   Lara Gut (Switzerland)         80  
3.   Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)   60  
4.   Tessa Worley (France)          50  
5.   Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)        45  
6.   Johanna Schnarf (Italy)        40  
7.   Jasmine Flury (Switzerland)    36  
8.   Cornelia Hutter (Austria)      32  
9.   Sofia Goggia (Italy)           29  
10.  Corinne Suter (Switzerland)    26  
11.  Tamara Tippler (Austria)       24  
12.  Stephanie Venier (Austria)     22  
13.  Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)  20  
14.  Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)   18  
15.  Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)    16  
16.  Nadia Fanchini (Italy)         15  
16=. Joana Hahlen (Switzerland)     15  
18.  Laura Gauche (France)          13  
19.  Priska Nufer (Switzerland)     12  
20.  Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria)   11  
Overall
Points                     
1.  Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)         510 
2.  Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)   336 
3.  Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)  234 
4.  Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)         221 
5.  Cornelia Hutter (Austria)       182 
6.  Tessa Worley (France)           170 
7.  Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)    152 
8.  Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)       141 
9.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)          133 
10. Stephanie Brunner (Austria)     132 
11. Manuela Molgg (Italy)           129 
12. Sofia Goggia (Italy)            114 
13. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)    112 
14. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)     107 
15. Bernadette Schild (Austria)     102 
16. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)    82  
17. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden)     76  
18. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland)  74  
19. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 71  
20. Stacey Cook (U.S.)              64

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.