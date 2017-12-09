FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; protest flares
Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; protest flares
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 9, 2017 / 1:01 PM / a day ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday 
Super G
Points                    
1.   Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 160 
2.   Jasmine Flury (Switzerland)    136 
3.   Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)   98  
4.   Tessa Worley (France)          82  
5.   Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)   80  
5=.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)         80  
7.   Johanna Schnarf (Italy)        76  
8.   Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)  60  
9.   Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)        56  
10.  Corinne Suter (Switzerland)    55  
11.  Federica Brignone (Italy)      50  
12.  Cornelia Hutter (Austria)      48  
13.  Stephanie Venier (Austria)     46  
14.  Anna Veith (Austria)           45  
15.  Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)    42  
16.  Tamara Tippler (Austria)       34  
17.  Sofia Goggia (Italy)           29  
18.  Jennifer Piot (France)         24  
19.  Rahel Kopp (Switzerland)       22  
20.  Laura Gauche (France)          18  
20=. Elena Fanchini (Italy)         18  
Overall
Points                     
1.   Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)         521 
2.   Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)   376 
3.   Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)  294 
4.   Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)    232 
5.   Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)         221 
6.   Tessa Worley (France)           202 
7.   Cornelia Hutter (Austria)       198 
8.   Jasmine Flury (Switzerland)     157 
9.   Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)       141 
10.  Stephanie Brunner (Austria)     140 
11.  Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)     133 
11=. Lara Gut (Switzerland)          133 
13.  Manuela Molgg (Italy)           129 
14.  Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)    124 
15.  Sofia Goggia (Italy)            114 
16.  Bernadette Schild (Austria)     102 
16=. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)    102 
18.  Federica Brignone (Italy)       95  
19.  Johanna Schnarf (Italy)         93  
20.  Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 86

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.