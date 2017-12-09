Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Super G Points 1. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 160 2. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 136 3. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 98 4. Tessa Worley (France) 82 5. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 80 5=. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 80 7. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 76 8. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 60 9. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 56 10. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 55 11. Federica Brignone (Italy) 50 12. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 48 13. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 46 14. Anna Veith (Austria) 45 15. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 42 16. Tamara Tippler (Austria) 34 17. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 29 18. Jennifer Piot (France) 24 19. Rahel Kopp (Switzerland) 22 20. Laura Gauche (France) 18 20=. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 18 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 521 2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 376 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 294 4. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 232 5. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 221 6. Tessa Worley (France) 202 7. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 198 8. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 157 9. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 141 10. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 140 11. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 133 11=. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 133 13. Manuela Molgg (Italy) 129 14. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 124 15. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 114 16. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 102 16=. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 102 18. Federica Brignone (Italy) 95 19. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 93 20. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 86