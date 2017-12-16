Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Super G Points 1. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 160 2. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 149 3. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 130 4. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 124 5. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 116 6. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 109 6=. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 109 8. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 107 9. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 102 10. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 96 11. Tessa Worley (France) 86 12. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 77 13. Federica Brignone (Italy) 65 14. Anna Veith (Austria) 61 15. Joana Hahlen (Switzerland) 60 16. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 57 17. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 56 18. Tamara Tippler (Austria) 52 19. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 48 20. Romane Miradoli (France) 38 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 521 2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 412 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 294 4. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 258 5. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 221 6. Tessa Worley (France) 206 7. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 198 8. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 194 9. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 193 10. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 170 11. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 162 12. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 152 13. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 144 14. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 141 15. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 133 16. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 129 16=. Manuela Molgg (Italy) 129 18. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 124 19. Federica Brignone (Italy) 110 20. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 102