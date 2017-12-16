FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings
December 16, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 3 days ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday 
Super G
Points                    
1.  Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 160 
2.  Jasmine Flury (Switzerland)    149 
3.  Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)   130 
4.  Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)   124 
5.  Johanna Schnarf (Italy)        116 
6.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)         109 
6=. Sofia Goggia (Italy)           109 
8.  Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)            107 
9.  Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)    102 
10. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)  96  
11. Tessa Worley (France)          86  
12. Corinne Suter (Switzerland)    77  
13. Federica Brignone (Italy)      65  
14. Anna Veith (Austria)           61  
15. Joana Hahlen (Switzerland)     60  
16. Stephanie Venier (Austria)     57  
17. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)        56  
18. Tamara Tippler (Austria)       52  
19. Cornelia Hutter (Austria)      48  
20. Romane Miradoli (France)       38  
Overall
Points                    
1.   Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)        521 
2.   Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)  412 
3.   Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 294 
4.   Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)   258 
5.   Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)        221 
6.   Tessa Worley (France)          206 
7.   Cornelia Hutter (Austria)      198 
8.   Sofia Goggia (Italy)           194 
9.   Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)    193 
10.  Jasmine Flury (Switzerland)    170 
11.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)         162 
12.  Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)   152 
13.  Stephanie Brunner (Austria)    144 
14.  Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)      141 
15.  Johanna Schnarf (Italy)        133 
16.  Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)            129 
16=. Manuela Molgg (Italy)          129 
18.  Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)   124 
19.  Federica Brignone (Italy)      110 
20.  Bernadette Schild (Austria)    102

