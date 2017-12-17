FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 2 days ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday 
Super G
Points                    
1.  Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 240 
2.  Sofia Goggia (Italy)           169 
2=. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)   169 
4.  Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)   162 
5.  Anna Veith (Austria)           161 
6.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)         159 
7.  Jasmine Flury (Switzerland)    149 
8.  Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)    142 
9.  Johanna Schnarf (Italy)        131 
10. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)            107 
11. Federica Brignone (Italy)      101 
12. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)  96  
13. Tessa Worley (France)          86  
14. Corinne Suter (Switzerland)    85  
15. Cornelia Hutter (Austria)      70  
16. Stephanie Venier (Austria)     68  
17. Joana Hahlen (Switzerland)     63  
18. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)        56  
19. Tamara Tippler (Austria)       52  
20. Romane Miradoli (France)       47  
Overall
Points                    
1.   Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)        521 
2.   Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)  412 
3.   Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 374 
4.   Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)   303 
5.   Sofia Goggia (Italy)           254 
6.   Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)    233 
7.   Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)        221 
8.   Cornelia Hutter (Austria)      220 
9.   Lara Gut (Switzerland)         212 
10.  Tessa Worley (France)          206 
11.  Anna Veith (Austria)           187 
12.  Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)   184 
13.  Jasmine Flury (Switzerland)    170 
14.  Stephanie Brunner (Austria)    166 
15.  Johanna Schnarf (Italy)        148 
16.  Federica Brignone (Italy)      146 
17.  Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)      141 
18.  Manuela Molgg (Italy)          129 
18=. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)            129 
20.  Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)   124

