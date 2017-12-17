Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 240 2. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 169 2=. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 169 4. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 162 5. Anna Veith (Austria) 161 6. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 159 7. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 149 8. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 142 9. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 131 10. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 107 11. Federica Brignone (Italy) 101 12. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 96 13. Tessa Worley (France) 86 14. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 85 15. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 70 16. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 68 17. Joana Hahlen (Switzerland) 63 18. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 56 19. Tamara Tippler (Austria) 52 20. Romane Miradoli (France) 47 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 521 2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 412 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 374 4. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 303 5. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 254 6. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 233 7. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 221 8. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 220 9. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 212 10. Tessa Worley (France) 206 11. Anna Veith (Austria) 187 12. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 184 13. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 170 14. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 166 15. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 148 16. Federica Brignone (Italy) 146 17. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 141 18. Manuela Molgg (Italy) 129 18=. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 129 20. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 124