Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings
December 20, 2017 / 7:13 PM / 5 days ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Wednesday 
Slalom
Points                     
1.   Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)         280 
2.   Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)         260 
3.   Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)       121 
4.   Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)    105 
5.   Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 97  
6.   Irene Curtoni (Italy)           82  
7.   Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden)     81  
8.   Bernadette Schild (Austria)     72  
9.   Melanie Meillard (Switzerland)  69  
10.  Maren Skjold (Norway)           64  
11.  Lena Durr (Germany)             55  
12.  Ana Bucik (Slovenia)            51  
13.  Chiara Costazza (Italy)         46  
14.  Marina Wallner (Germany)        45  
14=. Ricarda Haaser (Austria)        45  
16.  Katharina Gallhuber (Austria)   44  
16=. Emelie Wikstrom (Sweden)        44  
18.  Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)    42  
18=. Christina Geiger (Germany)      42  
20.  Stephanie Brunner (Austria)     41  
Overall
Points                    
1.  Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)        721 
2.  Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)  430 
3.  Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 374 
4.  Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)        304 
5.  Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)   303 
6.  Tessa Worley (France)          286 
7.  Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)    283 
8.  Sofia Goggia (Italy)           269 
9.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)         238 
10. Cornelia Hutter (Austria)      220 
11. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)   198 
12. Manuela Molgg (Italy)          196 
13. Stephanie Brunner (Austria)    188 
14. Anna Veith (Austria)           187 
15. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)   184 
16. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)      172 
17. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland)    170 
18. Johanna Schnarf (Italy)        148 
19. Federica Brignone (Italy)      146 
20. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 138

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
