Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Wednesday Slalom Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 280 2. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 260 3. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 121 4. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 105 5. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 97 6. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 82 7. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden) 81 8. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 72 9. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 69 10. Maren Skjold (Norway) 64 11. Lena Durr (Germany) 55 12. Ana Bucik (Slovenia) 51 13. Chiara Costazza (Italy) 46 14. Marina Wallner (Germany) 45 14=. Ricarda Haaser (Austria) 45 16. Katharina Gallhuber (Austria) 44 16=. Emelie Wikstrom (Sweden) 44 18. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 42 18=. Christina Geiger (Germany) 42 20. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 41 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 721 2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 430 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 374 4. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 304 5. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 303 6. Tessa Worley (France) 286 7. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 283 8. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 269 9. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 238 10. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 220 11. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 198 12. Manuela Molgg (Italy) 196 13. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 188 14. Anna Veith (Austria) 187 15. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 184 16. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 172 17. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 170 18. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 148 19. Federica Brignone (Italy) 146 20. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 138