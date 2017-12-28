FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 28, 2017 / 2:10 PM / a day ago

Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Thursday 
Slalom
Points                     
1.   Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)         380 
2.   Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)         305 
3.   Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)    185 
4.   Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)       181 
5.   Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 126 
6.   Bernadette Schild (Austria)     122 
7.   Melanie Meillard (Switzerland)  98  
7=.  Irene Curtoni (Italy)           98  
9.   Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden)     90  
10.  Katharina Gallhuber (Austria)   80  
11.  Lena Durr (Germany)             77  
12.  Christina Geiger (Germany)      74  
13.  Maren Skjold (Norway)           64  
14.  Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)    62  
15.  Stephanie Brunner (Austria)     59  
15=. Estelle Alphand (Sweden)        59  
17.  Marina Wallner (Germany)        56  
18.  Ana Bucik (Slovenia)            51  
19.  Katharina Truppe (Austria)      50  
20.  Chiara Costazza (Italy)         46  
Overall
Points                    
1.   Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)        821 
2.   Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)  430 
3.   Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 374 
4.   Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)        349 
5.   Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)   323 
6.   Tessa Worley (France)          286 
7.   Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)    283 
8.   Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)   278 
9.   Sofia Goggia (Italy)           269 
10.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)         238 
11.  Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)      232 
12.  Cornelia Hutter (Austria)      220 
13.  Manuela Molgg (Italy)          206 
13=. Stephanie Brunner (Austria)    206 
15.  Anna Veith (Austria)           187 
16.  Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)   184 
17.  Jasmine Flury (Switzerland)    170 
18.  Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 167 
19.  Bernadette Schild (Austria)    164 
20.  Johanna Schnarf (Italy)        148

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.