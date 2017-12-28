Alpine Skiing-World Cup women's standings

Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Thursday Slalom Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 380 2. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 305 3. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 185 4. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 181 5. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 126 6. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 122 7. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 98 7=. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 98 9. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden) 90 10. Katharina Gallhuber (Austria) 80 11. Lena Durr (Germany) 77 12. Christina Geiger (Germany) 74 13. Maren Skjold (Norway) 64 14. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 62 15. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 59 15=. Estelle Alphand (Sweden) 59 17. Marina Wallner (Germany) 56 18. Ana Bucik (Slovenia) 51 19. Katharina Truppe (Austria) 50 20. Chiara Costazza (Italy) 46 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 821 2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 430 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 374 4. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 349 5. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 323 6. Tessa Worley (France) 286 7. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 283 8. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 278 9. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 269 10. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 238 11. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 232 12. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 220 13. Manuela Molgg (Italy) 206 13=. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 206 15. Anna Veith (Austria) 187 16. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 184 17. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 170 18. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 167 19. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 164 20. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 148